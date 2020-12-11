What am I missing? I am no legal scholar, but I found it interesting that Phippsburg Select Board memhers Chris Mixon and Julia House believe they don’t have the authority to enforce a mask mandate in public buildings, but they do believe they have the power to override Gov. Mills and the state judiciary.

There is a difference between disagreeing with a regulation and choosing not to enforce it. Do seat belt laws infringe on civil liberties, and should these officials stop enforcing them in Phippsburg? Do I have the right to drive drunk until I hurt or kill someone?

Jeffrey Davis
Camden

