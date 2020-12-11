What am I missing? I am no legal scholar, but I found it interesting that Phippsburg Select Board memhers Chris Mixon and Julia House believe they don’t have the authority to enforce a mask mandate in public buildings, but they do believe they have the power to override Gov. Mills and the state judiciary.
There is a difference between disagreeing with a regulation and choosing not to enforce it. Do seat belt laws infringe on civil liberties, and should these officials stop enforcing them in Phippsburg? Do I have the right to drive drunk until I hurt or kill someone?
Jeffrey Davis
Camden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: Getting ready for the holidays
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Independent wants to hear pluses of parties’ candidates
-
Scarborough Leader
St. John Paul II Catholic Parish to hold lessons and carols advent event
-
Times Record Opinion
Giving Voice: Affordable housing; causes of homelessness in Maine
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine astronaut reaches beyond her childhood dreams
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.