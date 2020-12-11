As any sailor knows, picking up your anchor means it’s time for adventure; the symbol is as enduring as our recycled-sail bags. A long-time bestseller, the Anchor Tote is a go-to gift for anyone with wanderlust, beloved for its durability, generous compartment, and bold graphic statement. Handcrafted from recycled sails on the working waterfront in Portland, Maine, USA. A $170 value
