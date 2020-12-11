EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old quarterback was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Inside linebacker Blake Martinez (back), cornerback Darney Holmes (knee) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) are also questionable. Martinez and Holmes didn’t practice Friday, while Peart was limited. Martinez ranks third in the NFL with 111 tackles, including 63 solo.

The Cardinals expect to have veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Fitzgerald spent 13 days on the list and missed two games.

RAIDERS: Running back Josh Jacobs, right tackle Trent Brown and safety Johnathan Abram are questionable for this week’s key showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Raiders (7-5) are one game behind the Colts (8-6) in the AFC playoff race.

Jacobs missed last week’s game because of an ankle injury, Brown has been out the past seven games since testing positive for the coronavirus, and Abram sat out last week because of an injured knee.

FALCONS: Receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury.

The team ruled out Jones for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he was held out of practice all week.

Two other starters – safety Riccardo Allen (concussion) and offensive guard James Carpenter (groin) – also will sit.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh placed veteran linebacker Vince Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he won’t be available when the Steelers (11-1) visit Buffalo (9-3) on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh did receive a bit of good news when center Maurkice Pouncey was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pouncey went on the list hours before a victory over Baltimore on Dec. 2 and also sat out a loss to Washington on Monday.

TEXANS: Houston placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JETS: Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, wide receiver Denzel Mims, right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson were all ruled out by Coach Adam Gase for the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous