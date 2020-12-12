BANGOR — Bangor Police say they are investigating a dead man found in a home as a homicide after an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday.
Police responded to 1702 Union Street on Thursday, December 10 after a 911 call reported a possible unconscious man at the residence. Upon arrival, officers said they located an injured, unresponsive man. Bangor Fire paramedics determined that the man was dead.
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are currently assigned and are actively investigating the incident. As of this time, police say it appears to be an isolated incident.
The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington
-
Election 2020
Trump vows to ‘fight on’ after Supreme Court defeat
-
Nation & World
Iran executes exiled journalist who encouraged 2017 protests
-
Nation & World
Shadowy Ethiopian massacre could be ‘tip of the iceberg’
-
Nation & World
Loss of snowbirds due to pandemic another hit to U.S. tourism