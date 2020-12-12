BANGOR — Bangor Police say they are investigating a dead man found in a home as a homicide after an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday.

Police responded to 1702 Union Street on Thursday, December 10 after a 911 call reported a possible unconscious man at the residence. Upon arrival, officers said they located an injured, unresponsive man. Bangor Fire paramedics determined that the man was dead.

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are currently assigned and are actively investigating the incident. As of this time, police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified. The investigation is ongoing.

