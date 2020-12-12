A man was pulled from the water near Spring Point Marina in South Portland on Friday after his boat was found empty and running, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Dottie Mae, a 32-foot fishing boat, was found running with no one aboard around 12:45 p.m. Friday, prompting a call to the Coast Guard. The sole occupant, whom a Coast Guard official declined to name on Saturday, was found a few minutes later floating in the water. His condition was unknown.

Numerous nearby agencies and “good Samaritans” launched a search for the man, believed to be the only passenger, Andy Case of the Coast Guard said.

The Portland Fire Department eventually found the man and handed him over to EMS, who took him to Maine Medical Center. Case declined to identify the man, and the fire department could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous