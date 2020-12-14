A boy, Lincoln Hoang Rytky born on December 4, 2020 to Desiree Chien Rytky (Lyons) and Bruce Wayne Rytky Jr. of Bath, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Ann Lyons of Westbrook, Maine and Hoang Ngo of South Portland, Maine. Paternal grandparents, Chrystal Hachey of Winslow, Maine and Bruce Rytky Sr. of Bath, Maine. Lincoln has one sibling: Elijah Wayne Rytky.

A girl, Rowan Elizabeth Hughes born on December 4, 2020 to Jenise and Andrew Hues of Topsham, Maine. Rowan has one sibling: Gunnar Hughes

A boy, Nasir J. Marrow born on December 5, 2020 to Micheala D. Marrow (Aube) and Chris E. Marrow of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal grandparents are Patricia and Edward Aube of Brunswick, Maine. Paternal grandparents, Ronda and James Howard of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Great grandparents, Patricia Overturf of Brunswick, Maine and Peggy Aube of Lakeville, Minnesota. Nasir has three siblings: Adren Jackson, Drevon Jackson, Azaria Marrow.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: