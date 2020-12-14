Bowdoin College marked Dec. 12, the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement, the international treaty on climate change, by signing on to America Is All In, a statement by more than a thousand leaders from local governments, businesses, universities and other institutions.

America is All In calls for the incoming administration to launch a national mobilization on climate change including investments in clean buildings, low-carbon transportation, climate-smart agriculture; rejoining the Paris Agreement and engaging with the world on global solutions to climate change; and committing the U.S. to a trajectory of net zero emissions by 2050.

This multi-sector statement will be delivered to the incoming Biden-Harris administration, as well as to United Nations officials and global heads of state at the Climate Ambition Summit hosted by the United Kingdom on Dec. 12.

“Even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to remain fully engaged with the work to solve the climate crisis,” said Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose in a news release. “In our ongoing commitment to sustainability, Bowdoin is pleased to be part of the America Is All In effort and welcome the opportunity to do our part to achieve these goals and to lend our voice to the call for bold climate action across the country.”

The America Is All In declaration is organized by We Are Still In, a coalition in support for climate action and a pledge to uphold US commitments to reduce emissions under the Paris Agreement. While the US officially exited the Paris Agreement on Nov. 4, the incoming Biden-Harris administration has committed to reentering the unprecedented global agreement.

