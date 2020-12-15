BIDDEFORD – Gerard “Del” Dallaire, 89, of Biddeford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at home.

He was born in Canton, Maine, on Jan. 29, 1931, to Joseph and Phemina (Nolette) Dallaire.

Del served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Del had an extensive work resume. He worked for Pepperell Manufacturing, Merchant Express and later for St. Johnsbury Trucking for 13 years until the company closed. He then went to the Biddeford Saco Country Club for 20 years until retirement.

Family time meant everything to Del. Spending time with family and friends were most important to him. He will be sadly missed.

Del was predeceased by his first wife, Mona Dallaire and siblings, Yvette, Theresa and Anthony.

He is survived by his second wife of 13 years, who was his very first girlfriend, Jean Moulton-Lepage. He is also survived by two sons, Brian Dallaire and his wife Debbie, Darrell Dallaire and his wife Laurie, and grandson, Zachary and his wife Sierra and their son Adrian.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in June of 2021, after the Covid-19 pandemic.

