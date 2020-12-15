The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a winter storm watch for southern Maine for Wednesday night through Thursday, with accumulations of 6 inches of snow or more possible in southern and central parts of the state as well as New Hampshire.

York County could get the most snow from a storm that is expected begin late Wednesday or early Thursday and last through most of the day.

Wednesday will start very cold with temperatures ranging from 5 degrees inland to 15 degrees at the coast. Highs will only reach the upper teens inland and mid-20s at the coast. Sun in the morning will give way to clouds later in the day.

Thursday will remain cold with temperatures only reaching the teens, making for a dry light snow.

