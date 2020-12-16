Today’s delivery of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was an overwhelming experience. It brought tears and memories of the first moon landing explained perfectly by Neil Armstrong as we sat glued to our televisions. “That’s one small step for man. One giant leap for mankind.” To see a nurse get the first dose of the vaccine was both heartwarming and truly fitting. Our heroic medical professionals have been to Hell and back already.

Exceptionally talented and diverse teams accepted the daunting challenge to develop and distribute these historic vaccines. We all have an important role and a personal obligation to ensure that the largest vaccine rollout in history will be successful. We owe nothing less to each other.

I have heard people all day calling this “a bright light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.” However, unless most Americans do our part in the coming months, that light at the end of the tunnel is more likely going to be a train.

For the vaccine to be successful and reach herd immunity (also known by some as herd mentality), approximately 70 percent of Americans must get vaccinated. Not surprisingly, faced with misleading and false information, recent polls estimate that only 50 percent of us are currently willing to take the vaccine. We will also need to do much better at wearing masks, washing our hands, practicing social distancing, and traveling online to visit those we love. Let’s be honest, we have a great deal of work to do.

With great sadness, today, 232,369 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide and deaths surpassed 300,000 (the total number of Americans killed during the entire four years of WWII). Folks, the outcome is in our hands and the hands of our leaders.

We have the rare opportunity to give the gift of life to others. Success will take a perseverance, education, understanding, skill, and downright luck. However, with history on our side and, at the holiest time of the year, I believe what we saw today was much needed hope and a glorious light at the end of this seemingly endless tunnel.