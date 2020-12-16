Virginia “Ginny” Gail Curtis 1950 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Virginia “Ginny” Gail Curtis, 70, formerly of Damariscotta, passed away on the afternoon of Dec. 9, 2020, at her home in Topsham. Born in Mountain Lakes, N.J., on June 27, 1950, she was the daughter of Edward and Mildred Dorman. Ginny grew up in New Jersey attending schools there until she moved to Newcastle during her sophomore year in high school. She graduated from Lincoln Academy, and attended the University of Maine at Orono before receiving her degree from the University of Maine at Augusta. She married John Curtis on Valentines Day in 1970 and the couple lived in Bristol for many years before moving to Damariscotta. Ginny was a registered nurse and worked in the emergency room at Miles Memorial Hospital for many years. She continued her nursing career at Lincoln Medical Partners in Wiscasset. While living in Bristol, Ginny attended the Congregational Church of Bristol where she occasionally taught Sunday School. Upon moving to Damariscotta, she became an active member of the Second Congregational Church in Newcastle. Ginny loved silky terriers, owning many throughout the years. She would travel near and far to show some of her silkys in dog shows. She quilted and sewed, and recently began sewing masks for people who needed them through the pandemic. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2007. She is survived by a daughter, Andrea White and her husband John; grandson, Allen White; sister, Elizabeth Boucher; as well as many cousins and great friends. Due to the pandemic, Ginny’s life will be celebrated in the summer at the Second Congregational Church in Newcastle. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine, 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane Society, 190 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME 04011

