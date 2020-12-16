The 2020 soccer season didn’t last as long as normal, but did it ever produce some fantastic playing and coaching.

And some of the finest players and coaches in the state, including many from Forecaster Country, were recently hailed with the most prestigious honors around.

Players

The boys’ All-New England team included Falmouth’s Rion Dos Santos and Gus Ford and Waynflete’s Joey Ansel-Mullen. Brewer’s Gavin Carr, Caribou’s Ethan Holdsworth and Lewiston’s Ivan Domingues were also honored.

The girls’ All-New team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Maggie Cochran and Falmouth’s Izzy Dyer were selected, along with Hailey Koons of Bonny Eagle, Gabrielle Martin of Fort Kent, Sydney Gallop of Hermon, Paige St. Pierre of Waterville and Carly Warn of Winslow.

Falmouth’s Gus Ford was named the Class A boys’ Player of the Year and one of Maine’s two boys’ All-Americans, along with Brewer’s Gavin Carr.

Cape Elizabeth’s Maggie Cochran was selected as the Class B girls’ Player of the Year and one of Maine’s two girls’ All-Americans, along with Hermon’s Sydney Gallop.

Coaches

Turning to coaches, Cape Elizabeth’s Graham Forsyth, who has lost just one game and won two state titles in his three seasons, was named the Southern Maine girls’ Coach of the Year.

Waynflete’s Brandon Salway, who guided the two-time defending Class C champion Flyers to a perfect 10-0 season against a schedule heavy with Class A and Class B foes, was named the Southern Maine boys’ Coach of the Year.

Additionally, Salway was named Region 1 Coach of the Year for a boys’ private school team.

Falmouth’s Dave Halligan was nominated as Region 1 Coach of the Year for a boys’ large school team and Cheverus’ Craig Roberts was nominated as Region 1 Coach of the Year for a girls’ private school team.

