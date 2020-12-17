GRAY — Councilors unanimously appointed Kelly Brewer to fill the vacancy on the Gray-New Gloucester School Board earlier this month. There were two other applicants.
Brewer will serve as a Gray representative until June.
The seat has been vacant since October, when member Dotti Barton stepped down. No reason was given for her decision.
