The town of Brunswick has declared a parking ban from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, until 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 to facilitate snow removal. This parking ban is for all town roads, municipal parking lots, and the Recreation Center.

For those needing overnight parking, the Cabot Street municipal lot has been designated for use during parking bans. The lot is located on the corner of Cabot Street and Maine Street near Fort Andross. Parking is for overnight only and vehicles must be moved by 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

