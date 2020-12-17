UCLA’s game against Stanford on Saturday will be its final football game of the season after the Bruins announced on Thursday they would decline any bowl invitations.

Athletic Director Martin Jarmond and Coach Chip Kelly said in a statement that the decision was largely made by the players and supported by the administration.

The Bruins (3-3) and Oregon State are the only Pac-12 programs who have played all six weekends. UCLA has had five COVID-19 cases since testing began in late June.

BOSTON COLLEGE: Junior Hunter Long, who led all tight ends in yards receiving and catches this season, has declared his eligibility for the NFL draft.

A New Hampshire native, Long finished with 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. His 57 receptions in 2020 is second in school history only to Pete Mitchell’s 66 in 1993. Long also totaled 685 yards and five touchdowns this year to help the Eagles finish their season at 6-5.

MARYLAND-MICHIGAN STATE: The Maryland-Michigan State football game on Saturday night has been canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Maryland.

It’s the second time this season the Terrapins and Spartans have been preparing to face each other, only to have the game called off just two days before it was to be held. The same thing happened on Nov. 19 prior to the Nov. 21 scheduled meeting.

That game was also canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Maryland. This game, added to the Big Ten schedule as a “plus-one” after the regular season, will not be made up.

BIG TEN: Indiana’s Tom Allen swept the Big Ten Coach of the Year awards announced Thursday, getting picked by the coaches and media in separate votes.

The seventh-ranked Hoosiers (6-1) are second in the Big Ten East and enjoying one of their best seasons in decades. They would be playing in the conference championship game Saturday had administrators not voted to drop the six-game requirement, clearing the way for Ohio State to play.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

FLORIDA: Florida has postponed its next three men’s basketball games while forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show “truly encouraging signs of progress,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said Thursday.

Johnson collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday and remains hospitalized at UF Health while undergoing further tests and evaluation. He is alert, moving, talking and even chatting with friends and teammates via FaceTime.

The Gators had been scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday. They will try to make up all three games later this season, but the priority will be to get through Southeastern Conference play.

“This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae’s family, friends and teammates,” Stricklin said. “Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year.”

Florida’s next game is now Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt, the league opener for both teams. The Gators (3-1) have now postponed or canceled six games already, including against UMass-Lowell, Virginia and Oklahoma to open the season.

CREIGHTON: Ninth-ranked Creighton will allow a limited number of fans to attend men’s basketball games at CHI Health Center beginning with the game against Xavier on Wednesday.

Under a plan approved by health officials in Omaha, Nebraska, about 1,700 fans can attend. Limited tickets will be offered to season ticket holders based on the athletic department’s priority seating point system.

Fans must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing in and around the arena. Temperature checks will be done at all entrances. Concession stands will be open but no cash transactions will be allowed.

BAYLOR: No. 2 Baylor resumed team activities after a five-day pause in their basketball program because of COVID-19 issues.

Coach Scott Drew said Thursday the Bears are thankful for the clearance to resume practice. They will play their first Big 12 game Saturday at Kansas State after their scheduled conference opener at home last Sunday against No. 11 Texas was postponed because of the pause.

Baylor (4-0) is also scheduled to play at home Monday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bears have played only one of the first seven games as listed on their original schedule before the season started.

