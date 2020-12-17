KENNEBUNK – Imagine being 6 years old and finally being able to roll up a ramp in your wheelchair and engage in play on the playground equipment, instead of watching on the sidelines.

Right now, that isn’t possible at Kennebunk Elementary School, but the quest for an inclusive playground is coming closer to fruition. And right now, through the end of the year, Dec. 31, any contribution will be matched, up to $10,000, in effect doubling a donor’s gift.

The Kennebunk Elementary School Parent Teacher Association has received a $10,000 matching grant from the Wyatt Frost Memorial Foundation to support the playground that will allow children of every ability to play, and parents, grandparents and caregivers who might have mobility issues, to get close enough watch the youngsters.

All donations received by Dec. 31 will be matched by the foundation up to $10,000.

The playground will be accessible to Kennebunk Elementary School students during the school day and open to the public during non-school hours.

“We are so grateful to have the Wyatt Frost Foundation partner with us on this important project,” said Erin O’Reilly Jakan of KEPTA. “Their support puts us even closer to our vision of a playground that is accessible to everyone in the community.”

The parent teacher association is about halfway to its funding goal of $150,000 for an inclusive playground, accessible to people with disabilities. The goal includes the purchase of all equipment, and local businesses have agreed to install the equipment free.

Jakan said the project began about two years ago as a collaboration between some women who were involved with the PTA and some who weren’t, and some school staff, all advocating for a new playground accessible to everyone.

The current playground equipment is at least 20 years old and comes from two other local elementary schools.

The new one will have a ramp that makes it accessible to someone in a wheelchair, or to children who might not have fully developed mobility skills, said Jakan. Once up the ramp, there will be play panels, and the slide, and some other interesting bits to delight a child.

“There are multiple playgrounds in RSU 21 school and non-school based, and all comply to minimum ADA standards, but none allow (use by) a child or adult with limited mobility,” said Jakan, noting that mobility challenged adults can’t always easily access the playgrounds where their children are enjoying themselves. “This would allow those adults to have those feelings of independence as well, a key component of why we felt so strongly,” she said.

Jakan said the pandemic caused the cancellation of three major fundraisers that would have allowed for the playground to have been installed in the summer.

Now, The PTA is looking ahead and crossing its fingers that enough money can be raised so the pre-kindergarten youngsters who started classes with the project and are headed for grade 2 in the fall will be able to enjoy it.

“Two grades who were excited about this project have already moved on,” to other schools, said Jakan.

The grant from the Wyatt Frost Memorial Foundation, matching donor contributions, will help. And the youngsters themselves are doing their part. Jakan said the pre-kindergarten class made donations of pennies and other changes, raising close to $1,000 for the effort.

“It would be great if there was a playground there this fall,” said Jakan.

The Wyatt Frost Memorial Foundation, whose mission is “to allow typical and special needs children to learn and grow together,” was named for 5-year-old Wyatt Frost, a Kennebunk child who was killed in an accident in 2016. Wyatt lived with autism, and his parents started the foundation to honor his memory.

“The inclusive playground will make a difference in the lives of so many students and community members,” said Jena Frost of the Wyatt Frost Memorial Foundation. “This is just the kind of project we want to support in Wyatt’s memory.”

Those who wish to donate can visit www.kbkplayground.org/donate or mail a contribution to, Kennebunk Inclusive Playground Project, P.O. Box 127, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: