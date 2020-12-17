WASHINGTON — Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine got the green light from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday, paving the way for authorization of a second shot aimed at slowing a pandemic that has killed nearly 310,000 people in the United States.
The panel voted that the benefits of the highly effective vaccine outweighed its risks for people individuals 18 years of age and older. The FDA plans to authorize the vaccine Friday, according to knowledgeable individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the schedule.
Anticipating the authorization decision, Gen. Gustave Perna, who is overseeing the federal effort to distribute vaccines, said Monday the government was preparing to ship almost 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to 3,285 locations in the first week after approval.
“It will be a very similar cadence that was executed this week with Pfizer, where we’re hitting initial sites on Monday, (followed) on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Perna said.
The FDA authorized the first coronavirus vaccine, by Pfizer-BioNTech, last Friday. The first doses were administered Monday to health-care workers.
Early in the meeting Thursday, the FDA addressed an issue that did not involve the Moderna vaccine directly: reports of allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was authorized by the FDA last Friday, including in two health-care workers in Alaska, one of whom was hospitalized. Both are recovering.
“While the totality of data at this time continue to support vaccinations under the Pfizer (emergency use authorization) without new restrictions, these cases underscore the need to remain vigilant during the early phase of the vaccination campaign,” FDA vaccine expert Doran Fink said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
FDA advisers recommend second vaccine, with agency approval expected Friday
-
Sports
Sports Digest: PGA hopes to have fans, but preparing to survive without them
-
Nation & World
California hospitals buckle as virus cases surge in nation’s new hot spot
-
Sports
MLB notebook: At this point, Matt Barnes is Boston’s closer
-
College
College notebook: UCLA opts out of bowl consideration and will finish against Stanford
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.