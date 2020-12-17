WASHINGTON — Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine got the green light from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday, paving the way for authorization of a second shot aimed at slowing a pandemic that has killed nearly 310,000 people in the United States.

The panel voted that the benefits of the highly effective vaccine outweighed its risks for people individuals 18 years of age and older. The FDA plans to authorize the vaccine Friday, according to knowledgeable individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the schedule.

Anticipating the authorization decision, Gen. Gustave Perna, who is overseeing the federal effort to distribute vaccines, said Monday the government was preparing to ship almost 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to 3,285 locations in the first week after approval.

“It will be a very similar cadence that was executed this week with Pfizer, where we’re hitting initial sites on Monday, (followed) on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Perna said.

The FDA authorized the first coronavirus vaccine, by Pfizer-BioNTech, last Friday. The first doses were administered Monday to health-care workers.

Early in the meeting Thursday, the FDA addressed an issue that did not involve the Moderna vaccine directly: reports of allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was authorized by the FDA last Friday, including in two health-care workers in Alaska, one of whom was hospitalized. Both are recovering.

“While the totality of data at this time continue to support vaccinations under the Pfizer (emergency use authorization) without new restrictions, these cases underscore the need to remain vigilant during the early phase of the vaccination campaign,” FDA vaccine expert Doran Fink said.

