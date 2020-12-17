Love By Numb3rs is the trio of Anna Lombard, Jon Roods and Dan Connor and their debut album “Parachute” is out on Friday and will be available on all streaming platforms. The band also hopes to have it available on vinyl in the coming months.

Their sound is a fusion of roots, rock, indie, soul and gospel, and all three members are longtime musicians. Lombard and Connor were part of Americana act Gypsy Tailwind, and Roods is an original member of Rustic Overtones, which formed in the 90s.

Lombard and Connor trade off vocals and also sing together on “Lost in the Deep Snow,” and the band released a video for it a week ago.

Here’s “Lost in the Deep Snow:”

