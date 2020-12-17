Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 12/22 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Remote
Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop Remote
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 12/21 5:30 p.m. Appointments/Negotiations Committee Remote
Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee MB
Wed. 12/23 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee MB
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 12/21 6 p.m. School Board Workshop & Special Meeting Remote
Mon. 12/21 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Remote
Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. City Council Remote
Wed. 6 p.m. South Portland Housing Authority Remote
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
U.S. jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of virus
-
The Forecaster
South Portland Police Beat: Dec. 8-14
-
Health care
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gets public review ahead of likely approval
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Dec. 18-23
-
Nation & World
Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus