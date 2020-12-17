Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  12/22  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee  Remote

Tues.  12/22  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop  Remote

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  12/21  5:30 p.m.  Appointments/Negotiations Committee  Remote

Tues.  12/22  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  MB

Wed.  12/23  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  MB

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  12/21  6 p.m.  School Board Workshop & Special Meeting  Remote

Mon.  12/21  6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission  Remote

Tues.  12/22  6:30 p.m.  City Council  Remote

Wed.  6 p.m.  South Portland Housing Authority  Remote

