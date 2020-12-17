Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 12/22 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Remote

Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop Remote

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 12/21 5:30 p.m. Appointments/Negotiations Committee Remote

Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee MB

Wed. 12/23 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee MB

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 12/21 6 p.m. School Board Workshop & Special Meeting Remote

Mon. 12/21 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Remote

Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. City Council Remote

Wed. 6 p.m. South Portland Housing Authority Remote

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: