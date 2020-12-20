SANFORD – Patricia J. Prendergast, 91, passed away Dec. 18, 2020 in Sanford. She was born Sept. 1, 1929 in North Adams, Mass. to Thomas and Blanche (Jerome) Prendergast.

Patricia grew up in North Adams and graduated from North Adams High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from Smith College and her a doctorate from Columbia University. She was a professor and eventually dean at North Adams Teacher’s College.

Patricia spent her summers in Wells since the 1950s and eventually retired to the area later in life. While living in Wells she worked as a real estate agent, mainly in Ogunquit.

Patricia was an active member of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk where she served as treasurer. She also served on the board of directors of the Wells Public Library.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and lifelong companion, Helen E. Brown.

She is survived by her two nieces, Lynne York of Rotonda West, Fla. and Lisa Carey of Lynn, Mass.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services will be held at a later date.

