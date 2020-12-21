Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Katie Pinard, one of the owners of Elements in Biddeford, strings up lights on Dec. 2. Buy this Photo
Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Trees lit up for the holidays on Main Street in Biddeford near the City Theater on Dec. 2. Buy this Photo
Photo by Derek Davis
Holiday lights in Portland’s Lobsterman Park are reflected in the window of an office building at Canal Plaza on Dec. 13. Buy this Photo
Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Fore Street in Portland is decorated for the holidays with the annual Pandora LaCasse winter lighting display. Buy this Photo
Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Christmas wreaths are lit up on lampposts along Main Street in Biddeford. Buy this Photo
Photo by Michele McDonald
Andrea Doria adds red lights to the white ones already decorating her shrubs outside her South Portland home on Nov. 17. The weather’s been so nice, she said, and we all could use the cheering-up. Many homes displayed lights earlier than usual this year. Buy this Photo
Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
A tree is lit up at the McLellan House on High Street at the Portland Museum of Art. The house, constructed in 1800-1801, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1970. Buy this Photo
Photo by Gregory Rec
Thursday’s nor’easter coated these holiday lights in Kennebunk with snow. Buy this Photo
Photo by Ben McCanna
Kevin Huddy’s home on Walnut Street in South Portland is adorned with Christmas lights and decorations. Huddy is better known for creating massive Halloween displays for the past 10 years. Buy this Photo
Photo by Derek Davis
A vehicle’s lights make a red blur against buildings decorated with holiday lights, when photographed with a slow shutter speed, on Commercial Street in Portland. Buy this Photo
Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Trees at Congress Square Park in Portland are lit up for the holidays. Buy this Photo
Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Festive trees light up Shevenell Park in the heart of downtown Biddeford. Buy this Photo
Photo by Ben McCanna
Christmas lights and decorations fill a small house lot at the corner of Providence Avenue and Pitt Street in South Portland. Buy this Photo
Photo by Derek Davis
The trees at Lobsterman Park and Monument Square in Portland light up the night on Dec. 13. Buy this Photo
Photo by Derek Davis
A couple crosses Union Street as Commercial Street is washed in colors from traffic lights and decorative holiday lights on Dec. 14. Buy this Photo
Photo by Brianna Soukup
A Christmas tree is seen through a window of a home in Portland on Thursday after a storm dumped much more snow than expected – almost a foot and a half – in the city. Buy this Photo
Photo by Brianna Soukup
A car drives up Deering Avenue in Portland, where a small tree lights the dusk. Snow fell at rates of between 4 inches and 6 inches per hour earlier in the day on Thursday. Buy this Photo
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Superintendent gets praise for snow day letter
-
Do This
Make the most of winter break with these kid-friendly activities
-
Local & State
Teen wins honor by combining her interests in softball, computer science
-
Editorials
Our View: There’s no denying that air pollution is deadly
-
Do This
Face the Music: Maine musicians muster up holiday cheer to bring these new songs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.