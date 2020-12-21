Darlin’ Corey Live Stream

7 p.m. Sunday. Via One Longfellow Square Facebook page, free (donations appreciated). facebook.com/olsportland

One Longfellow Square invites you to hold onto that holiday glow and spend part of your Sunday evening hearing a scintillating blend of vocal harmonies, along with fiddle, banjo, mandolin and acoustic guitar. Darlin’ Corey is the local duo of Erica Brown and Matt Shipman, and they’ll be serving up bluegrass, old time and original folk tunes from Maine, Canada, Southern Appalachia and Ireland.

Town Meeting livestream

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. Via Blue Facebook page, free (donations appreciated). facebook.com/portcityblue.

Town Meeting is an Americana folk band from Boston, and they’ll be livestreaming a show, presented by Portland music venue Blue. The band is brothers Luke Condon (vocals, guitar), Russ Condon (vocals, drums) and Brendan “Babe” Condon (vocals, harmonica, percussion), along with Tim Cackett (mandolin, lead guitar vocals) and Derek Fimbel (bassl banjo, vocals). You can expect a hybrid sound that showcases their appreciation for both ’60s folk and punk rock. Their latest album is “Make Things Better,” released in June.

ChoralArt Christmas Streaming Show

Anytime through Dec. 31. Streaming on the ChoralArt website, free (donations appreciated). choralart.org

If you need an immediate fix of holiday cheer in the form of a beautiful choral performance, just hop online and enjoy a show from Maine’s ChoralArt. Along with concert footage and gorgeous seasonal visuals, there’s also a reading by J. Barrie Shepherd of “Before the Closing of the Year.” Find comfort and joy when you hear traditional carols like “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”

