Just as the charity helps all children no matter what holidays they celebrate, the Press Herald Toy Fund has all kinds of donors.

Many give in memory of loved ones. Others include a message of hope for brighter days ahead.

And then there’s an anonymous donor and fan of Christmas movies whose cheeky messages just make us smile.

Yes, we see you.

What caught our attention was a recent donation with this message attached:

“Merry Christmas and a jelly-of-the-month subscription for all! Clark Griswold – $50”

This, for those who didn’t already figure it out, is a reference to the movie “Christmas Vacation,” and Griswold’s long-awaited holiday bonus.

And that donation brought to mind this one from last year:

“From George Bailey & ZuZu – It is a wonderful life – $100”

ZuZu, of course, was the youngest and cutest of the Bailey clan in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

We’ll be watching to see what other classic holiday characters might make an appearance in future messages from donors.

But, in the meantime, thanks for the donations, and the smiles.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of my husband, Ted Brissette. Love, Evelyn $100

In memory of my best friend, Karen P. Green, in Heaven. RP $50

In honor of Pappou $500

Harriet Matthews $200

Merry Christmas! From Cocoa & Brew, in memory of Paws, Lexxi & Penny $1,000

Anonymous $250

Anonymous $5

Best Wishes! Manny Mota $100

From CHUD, who loved Christmas $100

Hannah Pingree $100

In memory of my dad, Francis Giroux, a “Brunswick boy” who was always generous to children and wanted kids to have fun … always. Merry Christmas! Sharon Giroux Panek $50

In memory of Kenneth Cleaves and Lane Fraser, both loved Christmas! Ethel & Ernie Carmolli $50

Anonymous $100

Every child deserves a Merry Christmas! $100

Trip and Susan Mason $50

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $100

Merry Christmas! The Fremonts $100

Wishing you a Merry Christmas, knowing you are surrounded by a community that cares for you! Tricia Naddaff and Dan Spratt $200

Anonymous $30

For Mimi, who loved Christmas most. Leslie McKenny $50

Anonymous $100

In memory of Edward and Elizabeth Ranaghan, From Mary & Phil $50

Merry Christmas! Pine State Elevator $500

Anonymous $250

For the children, from the Runser Lynch family $100

Merry Christmas from David & Cindy Maxsimic $500

Thanks for helping kids have a Merry Christmas! Michelle Raber State Farm Agency $500

From generous Press Herald readers who are giving the gift of local journalism $1,010

In memory of Sean M. Casey and Woody Bigelow, from John and Deborah Casey $250

On behalf of Deidre and Charlie Hamblen $140

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $50

Happy Holidays, children! Zaitlin Enterprises $200

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $100

In memory of Charles F. Mahoney 1928-2020 $200

Anonymous $30

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! $100

Anonymous $15

Anonymous $30

Kristin and Michael Brigham $200

In honor of Scarborough bus drivers Sue (Bus 34) and Dan (Bus 31). We hope to be able to ride your buses soon! Amelia & Liam Odlin $50

Ken Krause $100

Anonymous $50

In loving memory of our parents, Bob & Betty Sawtelle, and Danny & Camilla Bellino, from Dave & Cathy $50

In loving memory of Rev. Robert Haldane Sr. and our beloved Bentley. Dave & Cathy $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $50

Merry Christmas! Jane Senko $100

The Gladd family $100

In honor of Mimi McHugh, the McHugh family $100

Merry Christmas! Mercedes Pour-Previti & Malik Farlow $50

Anonymous $50

In memory of our mother, Pamela $100

Thanks to the team that makes this happen! Sue $100

Anonymous $100

K. Albert $20

In memory of HHK and STB $100

Year-to-date total: $205,041.25

