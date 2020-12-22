WESTBROOK – Freda Lekousi, 91, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Portland. The daughter of Mike and Anita (Vargis) Nichols, she was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Boston. She grew up in Cambridge, Mass., coming to Maine in her teens. She graduated from Deering High School and attended the Westbrook Junior College. She went on to earn her license in cosmetology and started working in her own shop named Michelle’s on Brighton Avenue. She worked as a hairdresser at her shop into her early 70s. She was an active member in the Greek community and was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland.

Freda was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Arthur Lekousi, and her brother Nick Nichols.

She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Nutter and her husband Edward of Westbrook, her son, George Lekousi and his wife Lisa of Windham, and her five grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, and Catherine Nutter, and Christopher, and Thomas Lekousi.

Service are private. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Freda’s memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church,

133 Pleasant St.

Portland ME 04101.

