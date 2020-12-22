HOLLIS – Lorraine J. G. Riley, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hollis on Dec. 18, 2020.

She was born in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 13, 1959, a daughter of the late Martin T. Riley III and Marguerite Riley.

After graduating from high school, Lorraine went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after her service.

Lorraine will always be remembered for her love of Mickey Mouse and being with friends and family. A favorite pastime of Lorraine’s was tubing down the Saco River. She also enjoyed traveling and had visited every state except Alaska and Hawaii. She loved calling you on your birthday, to sing you happy birthday, in a way that only Aunty could. She never missed a birthday. She was ‘Aunty to all’. She always made sure that everyone knew how much she loved them. She loved her animals as well and they were like children to her.

She was truly a genuine person, who loved people unconditionally, and had a hippie soul.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Josephine Riley Flaherty and her husband, Charles, and their children, Carllee May Valliere and unborn child, T.C.E., who all died tragically in a car accident.

She was also predeceased by her longtime soulmate, Paul Swasey, her siblings, Edward, Timothy, and Michael Riley; nephews, Eugene Edward Duford, Matthew Riley, and Daniel Riley; and her “special child”, Thomas Harrison.

Lorraine is survived by nephews, Steven Riley, Shawn Riley, and Timothy Riley (godson); great-nephews and niece, Timothy, Jacob, and Jade Riley; sister-in-law, Maryanne Tanguay-Nye and her “special children”, Haley and Mariah Harrison

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Dec. 27 from 2-4 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing both inside and out of the funeral home. A celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name, at the American Cancer Society or the

Animal Refuge League.

