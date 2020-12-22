People Plus is auctioning a snowshoe package for two to raise funds to support homebound seniors.

The package includes a men’s and women’s LL Bean Trailblazer snowshoe set with Boa bindings, hats and mittens. That package also includes passes for three days of snowshoeing for each at participating Cross Country Ski Area Association areas. The prize is valued at $640.

Tickets are $20.

All of the People Plus monthly raffle proceeds go to support members who struggle to care for themselves, including those who no longer drive and risk poor nutrition, isolation and depression, in addition to not having access to proper medical care.

People Plus, the Brunswick-area senior community center, relies on fundraising events for a large part of their budget. With their annual Music in April gala and auction canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic, funds are needed to fill a $60,000 gap.

Tickets are available at peopleplusmaine.org, the People Plus Center at 35 Union St. in Brunswick 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or calling (207) 729-0757. The drawing will be live on the People Plus Maine Facebook page on Jan. 21 at noon.

