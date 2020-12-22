BRUNSWICK — Nineteen Brunswick High School chorus seniors got to follow at least one tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic, singing Christmas carols for seniors at the People Plus Center Tuesday.

Chorus members stood in the parking lot, spaced 14 feet apart wearing masks and Santa hats as they sang classics including “Deck the Halls” and “O Holy Night.”

Located at 35 Union St. in Brunswick, People Plus offers fitness and wellness services, recreation and learning opportunities, education and outreach for older adults.

Brunswick High School has 139 chorus members participating in its three choruses this school year, said Ashley Albert, the school’s choral director. Currently, they are prohibited from singing in the school but have been humming and working on other music skills.

“This moment of getting to hear them all in the same place at the same time is much needed,” Albert said. “It has been a roller coaster.”

A few dozen seniors sat in chairs, spaced out with masks on, to listen.

“And now it feels like Christmas,” said Gladys Szabo after the performance.

