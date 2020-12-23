Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other members of the coaching staff won’t be on the field when the team resumes practice on Wednesday.

Bevell says he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the coaches affected by contact tracing.

The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because two people within the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says no one else has tested positive as of Wednesday morning. The team practiced outdoors on Wednesday.

The Lions say no one else has tested positive. However, several coaches will stay away from the team until further notice due to contact tracing. The team met virtually Wednesday morning.

Detroit is scheduled to host Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win at Ford Field.

Bevell says he is “super frustrated,” in part because he spent his 20th anniversary away from his wife because he was quarantined Tuesday at a hotel. Bevell says he and the affected coaches will likely have to remain quarantined at the hotel through Christmas.

Along with the COVID positives, a league source told the Detroit Free Press late Tuesday that one Lions defensive assistant was determined not to be wearing his contact tracing device at all times and another had an in-person meeting in his office. Under the NFL’s intensive protocols, in-person contact away from the practice field is limited.

The NFL Network reported that the Lions’ COVID cases stem from travel. The Lions played the Tennessee Titans last week in Nashville, which has one of the highest COVID positive rates in the country. At the team hotel, players and coaches were seen walking through the public lobby of their team hotel after meetings and on their way to busses before departing for the game.

JETS: Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve, ending his breakout second NFL season.

Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Williams remains in the concussion protocol after leaving the team’s first victory of the season last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Williams also is dealing with a neck injury, which is what will land him on IR.

“I don’t know exactly,” Gase said when asked the nature of Williams’ neck ailment. “I just know that it’s probably going to keep him out the rest of the year.”

Gase said Williams would need to clear the concussion protocol before the team officially places him on IR.

Williams has a team-leading seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss while rating as one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen this season. The No. 3 overall draft pick last year has 55 total tackles, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

That came after an up-and-down rookie season during which Williams played through an ankle injury.

BILLS: The New York health commissioner is considering whether to allow 6,700 fans to attend a rare Buffalo Bills home playoff game if all attendees are tested beforehand.

But nothing has been finalized yet, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a spokesperson for the Bills. The playoffs begin the weekend of Jan. 9, but the date of the game isn’t set.

“The devil is often in the details,” Cuomo said. “We would like to do it.”

