SOUTH PORTLAND — City officials have closed all South Portland municipal facilities for two weeks, effective Saturday, Dec. 26, according to a release. The offices will remain closed through at least Sunday, Jan. 10.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the anticipated second spike in COVID-19 cases arising from holiday travel and gatherings,” officials said.
City staff will be available to by phone, emails, fax and postal mail during normal business hours, but members of the public will not have access to any building.
For more information, contact Fire Chief James Wilson at 799-3314 or [email protected], or City Manager Scott Morelli at 767-7606 or [email protected]
City Hall & Assessing
- Assessing 767-760, [email protected]
- City Clerk 767-3201, [email protected]
- City Manager 767-7606, [email protected]
- Finance/Accounting 767-7613, [email protected]
- General Assistance 767-7617, [email protected]
- Human Resources 767-7682, [email protected]
- SPC-TV 767-7615, [email protected]
- Sustainability 347-4148, [email protected]
- Tax Collector/Vehicle Excise 767-7612, [email protected]
Planning/Code Enforcement/Economic Development (Hamlin Building)
Virtual inspections may occur as needed.
- Code Enforcement 767-7603, [email protected]
- Economic Development 767-7603, [email protected]
- Planning 767-7603, [email protected]
Library (Main & Branch)
Closed to the public. Curbside pick-up suspended.
- Library 767-7660, [email protected]
Community Center and Redbank Community Center
All programming suspended, including before and after school day care programs.
- Parks & Recreation –Administration 767-7650, [email protected]
- Parks & Recreation –Parks 767-7670, [email protected]
- Parks & Recreation –Recreation 767-7650, [email protected]outhportland.org
Municipal Services Facility/Transfer Station
The Municipal Services Facility will be closed to the public and the Transfer Station will also be closed. Public Works will leave several “silver bullet” containers outside of the gate at the Transfer Station on Dec. 26, where residents can drop off recycling.
- Public Works 767-7635, [email protected]
Water Resource Protection
- Water Resource Protection 767-7675, [email protected]
Public Safety (Police & Fire)
The main lobby of the Public Safety building will remain open for those who wish to make reports in-person. Non-emergency reports can be filed at www.southportland.org/departments/police-department/file-police-report, or 874-8575. The prescription drug drop-off box remains accessible in the main lobby area.
- Fire/EMS (non-emergency) 799-3314, [email protected]
- Police (non-emergency) 874-8575, [email protected]
