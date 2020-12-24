As a teacher, I can think of no better “teaching moment” for what it means to be an educator than the year that has been 2020. To wish for this year to be over is, therefore, to forget what being a teacher is all about.

A recently deceased and former Portland superintendent bore truth to the effect that educators have on their pupils. In the wallet of the late 49-year-old Superintendent Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk was a permanent reminder, in the form of a report card given out by a grade school teacher whose effect on his life propelled him to seek out a career in education.

How many Manny Caulks are out there who see our classrooms as calm and supportive contrasts to a pandemic casting hardship over every other facet of their lives? And how many more Mannys could there be if we as educators would rededicate ourselves to our craft by remaining self-present to our students as we struggle to shift between our lesson plans and a reminder to kids to socially distance?

So let’s not wish for 2020 to be over, but use its final days to motivate and inspire our students. And if 2021 is destined to be even more challenging, then let’s not desire its completion either. As educators, let’s keep our feet planted in the present moment and suffer alongside our students while inspiring them to overcome a tragedy whose days are numbered.

Ryan Bilodeau

Kennebunk

