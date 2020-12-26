Like a holiday card from old friends, it was reassuring to receive a note this week from the Riverside Women’s Golf Association along with 17 checks totaling $530.

“Thanks so much for all the good work you do! Merry Christmas and joyous wishes for better days to come,” they wrote.

The women hit the fairways and greens of Portland’s Riverside Golf Course each Thursday during the summer. But members of the league have become more than golfing partners to one another. They stay in touch year-round and, under normal circumstances, gather for a holiday party each December.

Several years ago, they stopped swapping gifts at the party and began pitching in to make a group donation to the Toy Fund.

So it was a relief to see the annual gift arrive and to know the lady golfers are still going strong despite all of the challenges this year. And, of course, it was good news for the children who are sharing the joy of the holiday season because of a generous group of women they will never meet.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of my parents, Burton & Faith Bailey, who loved Christmas and children! From Brian & Sandy Jones $50

Emily Swan $30

In loving memory of my husband, Wayne, and son, William, from Dorothy York $50

Anonymous $2,500

In memory of Nancy Foshay. Love, Don Foshay $100

Doris Fee $25

John Sanders $100

Donna Emery $30

We miss the kids this year! From the train club guys who do the annual Maine Mall train display $250

In fond memory of Anna and Dot, who always made Christmas happen $50

Nina & Ed Comiskey $150

In loving memory of Dorothy Legassie, and Linda Miller, from their family $350

The Merrill Family Christmas Clan, from Alice & Willa Merrill of South Portland for their fellow children $500

In memory of Lynne and Paul $200

In memory of Charlotte LaCrosse $50

In memory of Fred Conti $50

Seth Brewster $100

Have a Joyous Christmas Season $20

Suzanne & Charles Hedrick $35

The Anderson Family $50

Anonymous $100

A family for Peace $100

Smiling kids $100

Thank you for sharing joy this season! Lisa $100

Gaston Lee $50

Renard Voisine $25

Our grandchildren, Analise, Ben, Xander, & Sophie Gordon, gave part of their Hanukkah gift to Bruce Roberts & GSFB $50

Andrea Dionne $25

From Al & Dottie Lappin, in memory of our son, William (Billy) Lappin $50

In memory of Jack and Alan Corcoran, and Dennis Hayes, from the Corcoran/Hayes family $300

In memory of Henry and Jeanette Gagnon $100

Kay White $50

Robert Tweedie $75

Ron Houle $50

Audrey Lakin $50

Patricia Dickerson $25

The MacKellars $360

Best always, thank you, Emery Goff $25

The Duchaine family $100

Lincoln & Sammy Greenleaf $100

In loving memory of Joyce Monford Katly $60

Waterville St. – Vixen and Blitzen $50

In loving memory of Cora $100

In honor of my great-grandchildren, Chloe, Brody, Mason, Levi, Lyra, John, Sam, and great-niece, Denali $100

Herbert Taylor $25

Merry Christmas to all! Richard & Eleanor Morrell $100

Gift from V.A. Borgatti $50

Trisha & David $100

Happy Holidays! Kenneth & Carole Byers $100

Joan & Arthur Cope $25

To honor our two new great-granddaughters – Lucy & Quinn, from Roger & Janice Merrow $100

Peace, love & joy to all! $200

Sean McCormick $50

In memory of L Philip Bernier, from his family $100

In loving memory of my parents, Irene & Edmond Paulin, from Nicole – Class of ’68 $50

Merry Christmas from Bexie & Sammy $100

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $1,000

Robert Lemieux $50

Alexandra Metz $100

Merry Christmas! Fat Cat & Skinny Cat $100

Robert & Nancy Morris $500

In memory of Paul & Anne Chandler, and George & Florence Stewart $250

In memory of Mary Staszko, who loved Christmas, from Dan & Peggy $100

Anonymous $100

Year-to-date total: $234,156.25

