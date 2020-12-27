Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine are among a bipartisan group of congressional leaders who pleaded with President Trump on Sunday to either sign a $900 billion COVID-19 emergency relief package or veto the bill immediately.

Trump has declined to sign the relief package while spending the past few days at his private Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and playing golf, according to The Associated Press. The president has insisted he won’t sign the measure unless it contains a provision for individual Americans to receive a $2,000 stimulus check instead of the $600 check negotiated by Democrats and Republicans.

Trump blindsided members of both parties with a demand for larger COVID relief checks, imperiling not only a massive package of economic and public-health assistance but the basic functions of government itself, the AP reported. The relief package passed with wide margins in the House and Senate and with the understanding of members of both parties that Trump supported it. Now, the federal government will run out of money at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday if Trump does not sign the bill before then.

“Mr. President, we are asking you to please sign the emergency relief bill. This act will show your support for the American people who are in need of emergency lifelines like food, shelter, unemployment benefits and small business relief during these challenging times,” the bipartisan, bicameral congressional group, called the 908 Coalition, said in a news release issued through Collins’ office late Sunday afternoon. “However, if your objection to the COVID-19 relief bill will prevent you from signing, please veto it immediately. You’ve made your position clear and rejecting it quickly will allow those in favor to act before it is too late.”

Trump may have tipped his hand later Sunday in a tweet posted around 6:20 p.m. “Good news on COVID Relief Bill. Information to follow!” the president wrote.

Collins, a Republican, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., formed the 908 Coalition the day after the Nov. 3 election. The “908” refers to the $908 billion framework that they proposed this month and became the foundation of the relief bill that passed Congress last week.

If Trump vetoes the bill, the House and the Senate will have the opportunity to override his veto. If two-thirds of each chamber voted to do so, it the measure would become law without the president’s signature. Trump has up to 10 days to either sign or veto the bill, but in the meantime, the continuing resolution that would fund the government expires at midnight Monday.

The 908 Coalition on Christmas Eve called on Trump to sign the relief bill, which they said is desperately needed by Americans who have been struggling to make ends meet. They renewed their call on Sunday for the president to take action to help people who are unemployed, facing eviction, and whose small businesses are trying to survive.

“Never before in your personal, professional or political life have you been characterized as a man of inaction,” the bipartisan group said. “Now is not the time to sit idly by. Please do the right thing and sign or veto this bill immediately.”

In addition to King – an independent who caucuses with Democrats – Collins and Manchin, members of Congress who urged the president to sign the relief package were Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Jeanne Shaheen D-N.H.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Bill Cassidy, R-La.; and Mark Warner, D-Va.; as well as Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; and Tom Reed, R-N.Y., who co-chair the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Other members of Congress echoed Collins’ and King’s sentiments on Sunday.

“What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told the AP. “So many people are hurting. … It is really insane and this president has got to finally … do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said too much is at stake for Trump to “play this old switcheroo game.”

“I don’t get the point,” Kinzinger said. “I don’t understand what’s being done, why, unless it’s just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election.”

