SOUTH PORTLAND – Henry Bernard Bialorucki (Djudgie), of South Portland, died Dec. 20, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Ambridge, Pa., to Bernard and Anna Bialorucki.

After graduating high school, Henry and his buddies joined the Navy. After returning home, he left the Navy and joined the Army, serving in Japan and Korea. He retired in 1965, after 20 years of military service. He and his wife Katherine moved to Maine and built a home in South Portland and raised their two children. It was then he went to work for Bell Linen Service as a truck driver servicing Southern Maine.

Djudgie enjoyed attending his grandsons and great grandsons sporting events, often embarrassing them by yelling “I’ll give you a dollar if you get a hit.” He was always the first one to arrive for family night dinners and celebrations to help with final preparations. He was an avid New England sports fan. Djudgie will be remembered by his family as being a strong and independent man and for his extreme generosity and love for all of us.

Henry was predeceased by his wife, Katherine (2001), his son, Kenneth (2006) and his sisters Irene, Estelle and Pearl of Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Doucette and her husband, Ronald of Scarborough; his grandson, James Doucette (Brianne) and their children, Anika and Wesley; his grandson, Joseph Doucette (Ryan) and children, Logan, Brady, Chase and Reese; his grandson, Gerik Bialorucki; Gerik’s sister, Anya and their mother Rhonda White; a sister, Gert Theisen of California and brother in law, Whitey Schweiss of Pennsylvania; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

At 12 p.m., noon, on Dec. 29, 2020, family and friends are welcome to attend Henry’s graveside service with military honors at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Henry’s memorial page, or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Henry’s memory to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

