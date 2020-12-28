As a business owner in Maine, I am encouraged by the new recovery and relief legislation passed by Congress on Dec. 21. We are thankful for Sen. Susan Collins’ support as she fought to ensure seafood companies have access to much-needed federal funds.

For the last decade, my company has brought iconic Maine lobster to families across the United States and all over the world. We have worked hard to continue do so throughout this challenging year and ensure our employees have stable, rewarding jobs.

The seafood supply chain is complex. When the world shut down overnight in the pandemic, seafood distributors were collectively left with $2.2. billion in debt, as restaurants and others in the seafood supply chain were unable to operate and, as a result, were unable to pay suppliers.

A significant part of the new $900 billion economic relief package is the ability for businesses to use funds for specific covered business expenses, including accounts receivable debt. Without Sen. Collins’ understanding of, and unwavering dedication to Maine’s seafood community, this vital relief component would likely not exist.

