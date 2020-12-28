Washington released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of pandemic protocols.

Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without a mask. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy, but Coach Ron Rivera opted to stick with Haskins because Smith was still injured and he didn’t have another established QB on the roster.

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins tweeted. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Rivera said Monday morning either Smith or Taylor Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line. It was clear Rivera was done with Haskins, whom he had shuffled to the bottom of the depth chart for the second time this season.

“Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can dig your way back out of it,” Rivera said. “I hope he learns from these experiences. Hopefully, they’ll make him stronger and they’ll help him and, hopefully, when he gets his next opportunity, he’ll make the best of it.”

Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble against the Panthers before being benched for Heinicke, who hadn’t played in the NFL since 2018. Rivera was asked what he’d like to see from Haskins in the next week and responded, “Just improvement.”

That will have to come elsewhere. He has some tools to succeed in the pros, but hasn’t been able to put it all together in 16 appearances.

BROWNS: Coach Kevin Stefanski expects some of the players who missed Sunday’s loss because of COVID-19 protocols to return to practice Thursday as Cleveland gets ready to face Pittsburgh with a playoff spot riding on the outcome.

The Browns (10-5) were beaten 23-16 by the New York Jets, who took advantage of Cleveland being without its top four wide receivers, including leading target Jarvis Landry, starting left tackle Jedrick Wills and two linebackers after they were placed on the COVID list.

They’ll be able to return this week as long as they text negative.

The loss put the Browns in jeopardy of missing the postseason and put them in a win-or-miss situation this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who clinched the AFC North title and could rest some players in the season finale.

Cleveland’s trying to end a playoff drought stretching to 2002, the NFL’s current longest dry spell.

DOLPHINS: With one more win by Miami, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be playoff-bound for the first time in his 16-year career.

He might not play, though.

After pulling off a FitzMagic trick Saturday night to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, Fitzpatrick returns to standby mode this week. Tua Tagovailoa remains Miami’s starting quarterback heading into Sunday’s high-stakes regular-season finale at Buffalo.

By beating the Bills, the Dolphins (10-5) would clinch only their third playoff berth since 2001, and Fitzpatrick is trying to end a personal postseason drought. He has thrown 5,054 passes for eight teams, all in the regular season.

“I am well aware that I’ve never been to the playoffs, I promise you,” the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick said. “And we would love nothing more than to get there.”

RAVENS: Baltimore was fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press.

The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens’ Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced.

In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the archrival Steelers eventually was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens’ matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a rare Tuesday game.

