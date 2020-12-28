BRUNSWICK — A Richmond woman was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a crash on Jordan Avenue Sunday afternoon.
The driver of an SUV allegedly struck a parked car, causing the SUV to roll onto its roof around 2:30 p.m. The driver of the SUV, Debbie Averill, 59, of Richmond, was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be cut free by Brunswick firefighters, said Brunswick Police Cmdr. Paul Hansen.
Averill was treated and released from the hospital according to a hospital representative.
Averill told police she couldn’t see the parked car because of the glare from the sun, which caused the crash, Hansen said. No charges were issued.
