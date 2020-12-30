After reading “Hiroshima” by John Hersey, I found the total immediate deaths from both atomic bombs that were dropped on Japanese cities in 1945 to be 219,000.

Who will be held accountable if, as predicted, the total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpass 400,000? If this is, as stated by some, a war, who are the war criminals?

Richard Kaye-Schiess

Shapleigh

