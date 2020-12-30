State health officials reported 590 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as one additional death.

The number of new infections reported in Maine dipped over the weekend because fewer testing locations were open during the holiday. But those numbers have begun to climb again — rising from 439 new cases on Monday to 590 cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday — as additional tests are processed by or reported to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 23,499 total cases of COVID-19 in Maine, of which 20,064 are confirmed and 3,435 are considered probable. The one additional death reported on Wednesday increased the total deaths among individuals with COVID-19 to 334 since the virus was first detected in Maine in mid-March.

At the same time, the initial phase of Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is well underway. As of Tuesday morning, there had been 19,634 doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines administered to health care workers, first responders or residents and staff of nursing homes in Maine. New vaccination figures were expected to be posted on the Maine CDC’s vaccine-tracking website on Wednesday .

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases stood at 432 on Wednesday, compared to an average of 454 daily cases on December 23 and just 73 cases per day for the week ending on November 1.

State and federal health officials are bracing for another spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks tied to gatherings and travel during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, similar to what happened nationwide after Thanksgiving.

New hospitalization figures had not yet been posted Wednesday by the Maine CDC. As of Tuesday morning, there were 184 people statewide hospitalized with COVID-19, with 48 of those being treated in intensive care units.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths as well as the state’s vaccination effort at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

