I read with interest the article on the development of co-ops in Portland and Lewiston (Dec. 28). I am generally in support of co-op housing as an affordable option that allows owners to have shared ownership and responsibility for their housing.

However, there can be a huge downside unless co-ops are structured carefully so that owners have meaningful say in decision making. My mother died in New York City almost two years ago, and my brothers and I have been trying to sell her Manhattan co-op apartment for close to that time. Unfortunately, the co-op where she lived has an unbelievable maze of rules and regulations (we were harassed as we tried to pack her possessions and told we could not be there, until we showed them legal paperwork that we were actually trustees-owners and could be there).

More importantly, the board of directors decides who can live there, and their decisions are made in secret. They don’t have to give a reason for turning down an applicant. For example, they turned down a lovely couple last year who made us a very reasonable offer, had wonderful letters of recommendation and were financially very stable. We can only wonder if it was due to one of three reasons: They were unmarried, they were expecting their first child and they were an interracial couple.

I strongly advise any co-op to structure their decision-making process and board charter mindfully, so owner-residents have reasonable say in decisions affecting them, and the decision-making process is transparent and open to all.

Dale Stephenson

South Portland

