About one week ago in the middle of a snowstorm, I went to the walk-in clinic in Sanford, about 3 miles from my home. My blood pressure and pulse had dropped significantly and I wasn’t feeling well. Subsequently, I was transported to Goodall Hospital by ambulance.

About five hours later I was equipped with a heart monitor and discharged. I called two different taxi companies for transportation back to my truck, which was back at the clinic. I waited about two hours and no taxi. The weather and roads were still in pretty bad shape, which I’m sure had something to do with my ride not showing up.

A lady named Lorraine came into the waiting room and we started a conversation. She said she was there to pick up her son’s ex-girlfriend. Lorraine had been plowing and shoveling most of the day.

I briefly described to her the day I’d had. She offered me a ride back to my truck, which was in the opposite direction she was going to travel. I, of course, offered to pay her for her inconvenience, but she adamantly refused.

There are good, decent, caring people all over this world. Sometimes you meet one just up the street. Thank you, Lorraine.

Dan Arseneault

Sanford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: