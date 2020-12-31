STANDISH/STONEHAM – Susanne “Sue” Ordway, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Standish on Dec. 28, 2020.

She was born in Westbrook, a daughter of the late Marinus and Pricilla (Hansen) Madsen and graduated from Westbrook High School.

She retired from Yankee Ford and will always be remembered as an avid quilter. She also enjoyed her Maltese dogs, going to camp in Stoneham and being with family.

She is predeceased by her sisters, Karen Stoner and Faith Madsen; and a grandson, Sullivan.

Sue is survived by her beloved husband, Lester Ordway; children, Timothy Bushey, Patrick Ordway, Dennis Ordway and his wife Stacy, and Lisa Ordway; brother, Barry Madsen and his wife Dori; grandchildren, Casey, Sierra, Gabriel, Goldie, Jameson, Shelby, and Jaxson; and her best friend, Fran Murphy.

Sue’s family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine for their caring and support in Sue’s final days.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing both inside and outside of the funeral home. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Rte. 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

