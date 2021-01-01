I am writing to ask that Gov. Mills direct the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to follow the lead of other states and prioritize COVID-19 vaccine distribution for older adults in Maine. The current recommendations advise that the federal and state governments prioritize adults over the age of 75, along with frontline essential workers, to be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines.
Vermont, Texas, Florida, South Dakota and Tennessee have deviated from the recommendations of the federal CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, citing concerns that COVID-19 presents particular risks to older populations. Given the disproportionate burden of death that the older adult community in Maine has experienced from COVID, we strongly urge Gov. Mills to consider a similar approach. We know that 80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths nationally have occurred in adults 65 and older.
As the oldest state in the nation, Maine must honor its obligation to save as many lives as possible; this can be done only by prioritizing those at highest risk of death. We are confident that the state will eventually receive additional doses of vaccine that can be made next available to additional at-risk groups, but efforts to protect this group should not be made at the expense of jeopardizing older adults, who are at greatest immediate risk of death.
We urge Gov. Mills and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to follow the lead of other, similar states and prioritize adults 65 and older as their next priority for receiving COVID vaccines.
Jean Saunders, R.N., MSN, MPH
executive director, Age Friendly Saco
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Popular park pandemic project
-
Editorials
Our View: If we want a better new year, it’s all up to us
-
Featured Property
On the Market: Single family homes for sale in Midcoast Maine
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Jan. 1
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland athletic director wins national award
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.