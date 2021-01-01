In October, when asked about the referendum proposals drafted by People First Portland, our city councilors danced around their substance. The proposals were called an attempt “to pass the Democratic Socialists’ agenda without consideration by local elected officials or members of the general public” – a bizarre claim about public ballot initiatives – that could not be “undone for 5 years.”
It’s clarifying now to read Martin Jones’ recent op-ed (Dec. 30) in this paper, which says straightforwardly what our councilors preferred to leave implicit: “Referenda are a terrible way to make policy.” If there exists an effective critique of citizen-initiated referenda, you won’t hear it from Mr. Jones.
I’m proud of many of Maine’s recent referendum decisions, especially ranked-choice voting and Medicaid expansion. It’s true that voters will be under-informed; it’s true that referendum questions will be sometimes half-baked. It’s willfully ignorant to believe that representative democracy will consistently do better. Remember that our duly elected former governor once tried to roll back a ban on BPA-laced plastics. (“Worst case,” said Paul LePage, “is some women may have little beards.”)
In an era when many of our representatives have succumbed to the riptide of corporate lobbying, citizen-initiated referenda may be our best hope.
Daniel Peach
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Popular park pandemic project
-
Editorials
Our View: If we want a better new year, it’s all up to us
-
Featured Property
On the Market: Single family homes for sale in Midcoast Maine
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Jan. 1
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland athletic director wins national award
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.