Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season after the three-time Pro Bowl selection injured his knee in practice Thursday.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the severity of the injury, which comes six weeks after the standout left tackle agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $105.5 million, with a $30 million signing bonus.

“It’s just one of those unfortunate, freak things that happens sometimes in practice,” LaFleur said. “It was certainly nobody’s fault. It was a freaky deal, and you know, it’s tough to replace a guy of his caliber. I mean, you’re talking about a premier left tackle in this league.”

Bakhtiari has played a major role in helping the Packers (12-3) win a second straight NFC North title and and score a league-leading 31.6 points per game. He was one of seven Packers selected to the Pro Bowl last week.

BROWNS: After days of positive COVID-19 tests, disruptions and delays, Cleveland found some normalcy and reopened its facility to resume getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly end a postseason drought stretching back to 2002.

A season like no other is either going to end Sunday with a loss and bitter disappointment for the Browns (10-5) or continue with a victory that would launch them into the AFC playoffs for just the second time since their 1999 rebirth.

They’ll be missing at least three starters, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, when they face the AFC North champion Steelers (12-3).

RAMS: Linebacker Leonard Floyd left the team’s training complex and went to a hospital after feeling abdominal pain shortly before practice.

Floyd ranks eighth in the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks in his strong debut season with the Rams (9-6), who host the Cardinals on Sunday. Los Angeles needs a win over Arizona or a loss by the Chicago Bears to make the playoffs.

LIONS: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Detroit’s season finale against Minnesota on Sunday.

Stafford has been dealing with ankle, thumb and rib injuries and didn’t play much in last weekend’s loss to Tampa Bay.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles will be without six starters, including both of their Pro Bowl selections, for Sunday’s season finale at Kansas City.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen, who is tied for fifth in the league with 100 receptions, missed last week’s game against Denver because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the Dec. 13 game against Atlanta.

Tight end Hunter Henry will miss his second straight game, as he remains on the COVID-19 list, and defensive end Joey Bosa is out for the second straight week because of a concussion and shin injury.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle will rest veteran tight end Greg Olsen for Sunday’s regular-season finale against San Francisco.

Olsen returned last week after missing a month because of a torn plantar fascia in his left foot.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville will be without leading receiver DJ Chark for its season finale at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous