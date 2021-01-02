Scarborough Food Pantry has received wonderful support during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, enabling us to expand our ability to help folks in need.

Because we have been working with a smaller team of volunteers during the pandemic, we have not been able to respond to donors with a note of appreciation as we enjoyed doing at this time of year in the past. We thank all our donors for their gifts of cash, packaged food and produce from their own gardens. Special thanks go to Kiwanis for turkeys, to Hannaford for pantry supplies and fund raising, to Project GRACE for food drives and fresh eggs, to Scarborough Community Services and Scarborough High for food and toiletry drives, and to First Congregational Church of Scarborough for use of the church hall and financial support.

Thanks also to volunteers who can no longer help during the pandemic. We look forward to the time they can return. And thanks to the new volunteers who have helped us with regular operations and holiday special projects.

We are open from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for curbside food pickup and donation drop-offs at the church hall, behind the First Congregational Church at 167 Blackpoint Road, Scarborough. Donations may also be left at the church office by first calling ahead to (207) 883-2342 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ellen Parenteau and Leonard Giambalvo

Scarborough Food Pantry

Scarborough

