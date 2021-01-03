Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

“I am reading ‘Too Much and Never Enough’ by Mary L. Trump. This book came out several months ago, and it presages the current actions of Donald Trump. I suspect that Mary has some long held grudges that are well-deserved against the Trump family.” — JIM BITHER, Kennebunk

What are you reading?

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues. Was it a need to escape, a need to dig deeper? Something else? Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

