CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs, qualifying for the first time since 2002 on Sunday by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.

The Browns (11-5) nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh’s 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left.

A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns ended what had been the NFL’s longest postseason drought. Their reward: Another game against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh next weekend.

Nick Chubb had a touchdown run, Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass and the Browns hung on as Mason Rudolph rallied the Steelers (12-4), who had the luxury of sitting their best players after clinching the division last week.

Instead of Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin started Rudolph in the regular-season finale. Big Ben will get a shot at the Browns next week.

Rudolph’s 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But Rudolph badly overthrew rookie Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson then fell on the ensuing kick under a pile of bodies.

Before the scoreboard clock in FirstEnergy Stadium ran off its final seconds, most of the 12,000 fans – there were some Terrible Towel wavers – cheered wildly and Browns players danced onto the field.

The win completes a grueling turnaround for the Browns and their passionate fan base, which endured nearly two decades of dysfunction since the team’s last playoff visit – 197 losses, 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches ago.

But in his first year, Coach Kevin Stefanski has not only navigated the Browns through COVID-19 issues, he has them back in the playoffs.

Stefanski and the Browns barely practiced this week because of COVID-19 positive tests and protocols and went into their most important game in years without six players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, and three assistant coaches.

Along with Roethlisberger, Steelers defensive star T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey didn’t make the trip to Cleveland. The Steelers were also missing cornerback Joe Haden, who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have to miss the playoff game.

GIANTS 23, COWBOYS 19: Rookie Xavier McKinney intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:15 remaining, and New York (6-10) kept its playoff hopes alive with a win over visiting Dallas (6-10).

New York’s postseason chances hang on the Philadelphia Eagles, who play Washington on Sunday night. Washington would claim the NFC East with a win or tie. Otherwise, the Giants will take it for the first time since 2011.

The Giants would be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with six victories in a 16-game regular season, and the first to do so after starting 1-7.

RAVENS 38, BENGALS 3: Baltimore (11-5) used a club-record 404 yards rushing to clinch a playoff spot with a win at Cincinnati (4-11-1), and Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes while becoming the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.

The Ravens rolled up 525 total yards, and the 404 rushing yards were the most surrendered by a Bengals defense. Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.

Baltimore won its fifth straight game and advanced to the postseason for a third consecutive season.

Jackson rushed for 97 yards and threw for 113 before taking a seat in the third quarter. He has run or passed for at least one touchdown in 36 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.

BILLS 56, DOLPHINS 26: Josh Allen and Buffalo (13-3) placed an emphatic stamp on their breakout season and prevented visiting Miami (10-6) from clinching a playoff berth.

Allen threw three touchdown passes and Isaiah McKenzie scored three times, including an 84-yard punt return. Buffalo blew the game open by scoring on four consecutive second-quarter possessions.

The Bills clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed and matched their single-season record for wins, set in both 1990 and ’91.

Miami’s playoff hopes depend on an upset win by Jacksonville over Indianapolis.

BUCCANEERS 44, FALCONS 27: Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, helping Tampa Bay (11-5) clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a win over visiting Atlanta (4-12).

The means the Bucs (11-5) will face the NFC East champion, Washington or the Giants, on the road in the club’s first postseason game in 13 years. But it may have come with a steep cost, because star receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return.

Brady joined Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only players with multiple seasons of at least 40 TD passes. Rodgers has done it three times, the others twice.

VIKINGS 37, LIONS 35: Kirk Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Minnesota (7-9) to a win at Detroit (5-11).

