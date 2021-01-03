DETROIT — Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then prevented the Detroit veteran from taking a last-second shot at the other end as the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons 122-120 on Sunday for a weekend split.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points. He hit a late 3-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the field, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in Detroit.

“We haven’t been good, especially down the stretch, executing-wise,” said Marcus Smart, who added 17 points and eight assists. “We got to our spots, we got the ball where we wanted it, and those two players made great shots and great reads. They won us the game.”

Tatum had 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. The Celtics shot a season-best 57%.

“It seems like they made every shot, especially Brown,” Pistons Coach Dwane Casey said. “I want to see how many teams do a good job on Jaylen Brown and Tatum. They’re probably two of the most dynamic players I’ve seen in a while.”

Jerami Grant scored 22 points for the Pistons, his career-best fifth straight game with at least 20. Svi Mykhailiuk had 15 points despite not entering the game until under four minutes left in the third quarter.

Semi Ojeleye hit three 3-pointers in less than five minutes to open the fourth quarter for Boston. Sekou Doumbouya and Mykhailiuk responded with back-to-back 3s to give Detroit a 108-106 lead with 6:01 left.

Mykhailiuk scored eight straight Detroit points, and the Pistons took a 118-117 lead on Mason Plumlee’s free throws with 42.2 seconds left. Brown answered with a 3-pointer, but Jerami Grant made two free throws to tie it at 120.

Grant scored 20 points for the Pistons, reaching that mark for a career-best fifth straight game.

On Friday night, Detroit beat Boston 96-93 for its only victory of the season, with the Celtics missing their final 10 shots and going scoreless for the last 4:15.

TIP-INS

Celtics: This was Boston’s second pair of consecutive games against the same opponent in the same city this season, and second split of those games. The format is new to the NBA schedule this year. The Celtics also split with Indiana. … The Celtics did not attempt a free throw in the first half.

Pistons: Josh Jackson went down with a right lower-leg injury early in the third quarter when he was fouled on a transition layup. He made the shot and the subsequent free throw, but was taken out of the game and did not return. … Griffin returned for the Pistons after missing Friday’s game in the NBA’s concussion protocol. … Griffin, Jackson and Plumlee had 13 points apiece.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »