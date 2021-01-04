UP NEXT WHO: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSB, ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 126-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Playing without three of its top guards, Boston shook off a slow start to lead by as many as 26 points in the second half. It shot 48.8% overall.

Tatum turned the game around with 21 points in the second quarter. He hit five 3-pointers on the night and converted all 13 free throws, finishing one point short of his career high set against New Orleans last January.

Rookie guard Payton Pritchard had 23 points and eight assists for the Celtics (5-3), and Jaylen Brown had 19. Robert Williams III came off the bench to add 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors (1-5) with 35 points and eight rebounds.

VanVleet scored 14 in the first quarter and Toronto made seven of its first nine 3s to lead 28-15 through the first eight minutes. But the Raptors missed their next 13 tries from 3-point territory, and by the time VanVleet hit one with 7:24 left in the third quarter, they were down by 15.

Tatum took over late in the first half, scoring 13 points during an 18-2 Boston run. He finished the half with four straight free throws to put the Celtics up 61-46. They stretched the lead to 23 in the third, and when Tatum went to the bench with five fouls with 9:52 left in the game, Boston led 109-83.

The Raptors, who have held double-digit leads in every game this season, shot 40% overall and finished 13 for 37 from behind the arc.

NOTES: Marcus Smart’s injured right thumb didn’t respond well enough to play Monday night, leaving the Celtics shorthanded in the backcourt. Smart was listed as questionable earlier in the day and had his thumb scanned Monday before being ruled out.

“He just had a scan on that thumb,” Brad Stevens said. “It didn’t look too bad at first glance, but we have to be smart about that. It got fixed a couple years ago.”

Smart’s injury wasn’t apparent during Sunday’s 122-120 win over the Pistons. He was on the floor at the end of the game and passed the ball to Jayson Tatum for the game-winning shot. Smart finished with 17 points and eight assists and is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.

With Kemba Walker not expected back soon as he recovers from a knee injury, any time without Jeff Teague or Smart would tax an already thin Celtics backcourt, which is also without Javonte Green (health and safety protocol) and Romeo Langford (wrist).

