BUXTON – Alden H. Ramsdell Jr. “Skip”, 84, passed away at his home in Buxton on Dec. 31, 2020.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comA graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis for both Skip and his late wife Charlene will be announced in the spring.

